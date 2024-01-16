Applied UV Inc [AUVI] Revenue clocked in at $37.94 million, up 61.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Applied UV Inc [NASDAQ: AUVI] price surged by 67.11 percent to reach at $1.53. The company report on January 12, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Applied UV Inc. Announces Launch of Patented Fighter Flex LED Solution Opening Significant Revenue Opportunity.

Max Munn, CEO of Applied UV, stated, ‘We are delighted about the immense potential with this opportunity.” Munn remarked, “Given the disruptive technology in our patented Fighter Flex LED products, we are confident in our ability to capture a significant share of this market. We believe this market holds an annual sales opportunity in the hundreds of millions of dollars.”.

A sum of 69359683 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 723.49K shares. Applied UV Inc shares reached a high of $5.00 and dropped to a low of $2.61 until finishing in the latest session at $3.81.

The one-year AUVI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 98.78. The average equity rating for AUVI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUVI shares is $312.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied UV Inc is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

Applied UV Inc [AUVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 70.09. With this latest performance, AUVI shares gained by 84.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.46 for Applied UV Inc [AUVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.34, while it was recorded at 2.67 for the last single week of trading, and 28.03 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied UV Inc [AUVI] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.04 and a Gross Margin at +20.05. Applied UV Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -82.30.

Return on Total Capital for AUVI is now -37.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied UV Inc [AUVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.09. Additionally, AUVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied UV Inc [AUVI] managed to generate an average of -$144,133 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Applied UV Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.51.

The top three institutional holders of AUVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AUVI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AUVI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.