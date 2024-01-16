American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] stock Upgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $18

American Airlines Group Inc [NASDAQ: AAL] plunged by -$1.38 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $13.98 during the day while it closed the day at $13.21. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 10:00 AM that American Airlines Group announces webcast of fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results.

The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations. An archive of the call will be available on the website through Feb. 25.

American Airlines Group Inc stock has also loss -2.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AAL stock has inclined by 9.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.18% and lost -3.86% year-on date.

The market cap for AAL stock reached $8.63 billion, with 650.64 million shares outstanding and 643.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 36.16M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 79859631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $15.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAL in the course of the last twelve months was 3.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.58.

AAL stock trade performance evaluation

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.87. With this latest performance, AAL shares dropped by -5.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.23 for American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.11, while it was recorded at 14.22 for the last single week of trading, and 14.23 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.68 and a Gross Margin at +18.45. American Airlines Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.26.

Return on Total Capital for AAL is now 4.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.37. Additionally, AAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] managed to generate an average of $979 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.American Airlines Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 0.69.

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.