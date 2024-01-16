AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC] moved up 1.00: Why It’s Important

AGNC Investment Corp [NASDAQ: AGNC] closed the trading session at $10.07 on 01/12/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.01, while the highest price level was $10.1887. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 4:01 PM that AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Stockholder Call.

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”) announced today it will report fourth quarter 2023 earnings after market close on January 22, 2024. AGNC will hold a stockholder call and audio webcast on January 23, 2024 at 8:30 am ET. Callers who do not plan on asking a question and have internet access are encouraged to utilize the webcast at www.AGNC.com. Those who plan on participating in the Q&A or do not have internet available may access the call by dialing (877) 300-5922 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 902-6621 (international). Please advise the operator you are dialing in for the AGNC Investment Corp. stockholder call.

A slide presentation will accompany the call and will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.AGNC.com. Select the Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation link to download the presentation in advance of the stockholder call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.65 percent and weekly performance of 4.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.66M shares, AGNC reached to a volume of 11046686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $9.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 965.44.

AGNC stock trade performance evaluation

AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.90. With this latest performance, AGNC shares gained by 12.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.41 for AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.16, while it was recorded at 9.98 for the last single week of trading, and 9.49 for the last 200 days.

AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.10 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. AGNC Investment Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.02.

Return on Total Capital for AGNC is now -0.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 544.99. Additionally, AGNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC] managed to generate an average of -$23,333,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp go to -1.81%.

AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AGNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AGNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.