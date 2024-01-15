WideOpenWest Inc [WOW] is -13.58% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

WideOpenWest Inc [NYSE: WOW] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.85%. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM that WOW! Launches New Technology Pilot Program in Panama City to Bring Multi-Gig Speeds to Customers.

Local broadband provider upgrades its network using Distributed Access Architecture to include 2 Gbps download speeds.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced it has successfully launched a pilot program in its Panama City market using Distributed Access Architecture nodes to expand the capability of its hybrid coaxial fiber network and deliver multi-Gig speeds at competitive prices to customers.

Over the last 12 months, WOW stock dropped by -67.04%. The one-year WideOpenWest Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.0. The average equity rating for WOW stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $292.70 million, with 86.42 million shares outstanding and 48.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 592.45K shares, WOW stock reached a trading volume of 396742 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on WideOpenWest Inc [WOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOW shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for WideOpenWest Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WideOpenWest Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

WOW Stock Performance Analysis:

WideOpenWest Inc [WOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.85. With this latest performance, WOW shares dropped by -4.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.80 for WideOpenWest Inc [WOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.29, while it was recorded at 3.54 for the last single week of trading, and 7.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WideOpenWest Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WideOpenWest Inc [WOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.71 and a Gross Margin at +26.13. WideOpenWest Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.35.

Return on Total Capital for WOW is now 2.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WideOpenWest Inc [WOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.01. Additionally, WOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WideOpenWest Inc [WOW] managed to generate an average of -$1,799 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.WideOpenWest Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

WOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WideOpenWest Inc go to -6.70%.

WideOpenWest Inc [WOW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.