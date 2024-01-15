why Traeger Inc [COOK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.09

Traeger Inc [NYSE: COOK] price plunged by -0.84 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Traeger Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference.

Traeger, Inc. (“Traeger”) (NYSE: COOK), creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, today announced that the company will be participating in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference in New York City. Jeremy Andrus, Chief Executive Officer, Dominic Blosil, Chief Financial Officer, and Nick Bacchus, Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat that is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. EST on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

The fireside chat will be webcast live from the company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.traeger.com on the Events & Presentations page.

A sum of 277634 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 488.18K shares. Traeger Inc shares reached a high of $2.48 and dropped to a low of $2.31 until finishing in the latest session at $2.36.

The one-year COOK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.3. The average equity rating for COOK stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Traeger Inc [COOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COOK shares is $4.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Traeger Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Traeger Inc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for COOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for COOK in the course of the last twelve months was 8.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

COOK Stock Performance Analysis:

Traeger Inc [COOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.26. With this latest performance, COOK shares dropped by -0.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.22 for Traeger Inc [COOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.49, while it was recorded at 2.38 for the last single week of trading, and 3.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Traeger Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Traeger Inc [COOK] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.90 and a Gross Margin at +29.46. Traeger Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.26.

Return on Total Capital for COOK is now -11.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Traeger Inc [COOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.60. Additionally, COOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Traeger Inc [COOK] managed to generate an average of -$553,826 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Traeger Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.84.

COOK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Traeger Inc go to 12.86%.

Traeger Inc [COOK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of COOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in COOK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in COOK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.