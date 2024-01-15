why Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.81

Safe & Green Holdings Corp [NASDAQ: SGBX] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.46 at the close of the session, down -4.01%. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 9:15 AM that Sg Echo Awarded Record $11.3 Million Purchase Order to Supply Modular Units to Long-Standing Private Infrastructure Solutions Client.

SG Echo Manufacturing Facility.

New contract with recurring customer represents largest single order to date; reflects Company’s track record of quick, sustainable, and cost-efficient production.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp stock is now -3.36% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SGBX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.4653 and lowest of $0.432 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.35, which means current price is +6.16% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, SGBX reached a trading volume of 125707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGBX shares is $2.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGBX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Safe & Green Holdings Corp is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has SGBX stock performed recently?

Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.96. With this latest performance, SGBX shares dropped by -5.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.94 for Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5117, while it was recorded at 0.4558 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8498 for the last 200 days.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.64 and a Gross Margin at -11.21. Safe & Green Holdings Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.10.

Return on Total Capital for SGBX is now -30.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.70. Additionally, SGBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX] managed to generate an average of -$554,603 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Safe & Green Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.43 and a Current Ratio set at 0.45.

Insider trade positions for Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX]

The top three institutional holders of SGBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SGBX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SGBX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.