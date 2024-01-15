why Rewalk Robotics Ltd [RWLK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.00

Rewalk Robotics Ltd [NASDAQ: RWLK] jumped around 0.05 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.08 at the close of the session, up 4.85%. The company report on January 12, 2024 at 8:30 AM that ReWalk Robotics Expands Direct Sales Coverage to Canada.

“With the formation of our larger, newly combined commercial team, we have expanded three sales territories to include the major population centers in Canada,” said Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer of ReWalk. “We believe that the Canadian market for Anti-Gravity systems has been underserved in the past, and we anticipate that our expanded direct sales presence will allow the Company to penetrate these markets more effectively.”.

Rewalk Robotics Ltd stock is now 38.87% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RWLK Stock saw the intraday high of $1.131 and lowest of $1.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.30, which means current price is +44.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 303.53K shares, RWLK reached a trading volume of 427699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rewalk Robotics Ltd [RWLK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RWLK shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RWLK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Rewalk Robotics Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rewalk Robotics Ltd is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for RWLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

How has RWLK stock performed recently?

Rewalk Robotics Ltd [RWLK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.90. With this latest performance, RWLK shares gained by 60.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RWLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.63 for Rewalk Robotics Ltd [RWLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7897, while it was recorded at 1.1320 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7059 for the last 200 days.

Rewalk Robotics Ltd [RWLK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rewalk Robotics Ltd [RWLK] shares currently have an operating margin of -346.62 and a Gross Margin at +34.57. Rewalk Robotics Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -355.09.

Return on Total Capital for RWLK is now -23.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rewalk Robotics Ltd [RWLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.32. Additionally, RWLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rewalk Robotics Ltd [RWLK] managed to generate an average of -$349,446 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Rewalk Robotics Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.99 and a Current Ratio set at 3.47.

Insider trade positions for Rewalk Robotics Ltd [RWLK]

The top three institutional holders of RWLK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RWLK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RWLK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.