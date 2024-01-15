why Pyxis Tankers Inc [PXS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.00

Pyxis Tankers Inc [NASDAQ: PXS] traded at a high on 01/12/24, posting a 4.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.49. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Pyxis Tankers Announces Closing of the Sale of 2015 Built Tanker.

Maroussi, Greece, December 18, 2023 – Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ Cap Mkts: PXS), an international shipping company, today reported that on December 15, 2023, the Company closed on its previously announced sale of the Pyxis Epsilon, a 2015 built 50,295 dwt MR product tanker. After repayment of a loan secured by the vessel and associated transaction costs, the Company received approximately $26.8 million in net cash proceeds.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 153698 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pyxis Tankers Inc stands at 4.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.39%.

The market cap for PXS stock reached $48.72 million, with 10.61 million shares outstanding and 5.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 69.64K shares, PXS reached a trading volume of 153698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pyxis Tankers Inc [PXS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXS shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Pyxis Tankers Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pyxis Tankers Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.00.

How has PXS stock performed recently?

Pyxis Tankers Inc [PXS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.97. With this latest performance, PXS shares gained by 15.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.05 for Pyxis Tankers Inc [PXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.06, while it was recorded at 4.47 for the last single week of trading, and 4.05 for the last 200 days.

Pyxis Tankers Inc [PXS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pyxis Tankers Inc [PXS] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.47 and a Gross Margin at +37.75. Pyxis Tankers Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.95.

Return on Total Capital for PXS is now 13.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pyxis Tankers Inc [PXS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.49. Additionally, PXS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.19.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Pyxis Tankers Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.39 and a Current Ratio set at 2.52.

Insider trade positions for Pyxis Tankers Inc [PXS]

