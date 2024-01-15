why Niu Technologies ADR [NIU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.42

Niu Technologies ADR [NASDAQ: NIU] slipped around -0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.98 at the close of the session, down -1.49%. The company report on January 5, 2024 at 9:33 PM that Niu Technologies Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Sales Volume Update.

Niu Technologies ADR stock is now -9.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NIU Stock saw the intraday high of $2.08 and lowest of $1.97 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.99, which means current price is +0.51% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 384.67K shares, NIU reached a trading volume of 462342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Niu Technologies ADR [NIU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIU shares is $2.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Niu Technologies ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Niu Technologies ADR is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76.

How has NIU stock performed recently?

Niu Technologies ADR [NIU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.81. With this latest performance, NIU shares gained by 1.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.78 for Niu Technologies ADR [NIU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2405, while it was recorded at 2.0440 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1715 for the last 200 days.

Niu Technologies ADR [NIU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Niu Technologies ADR [NIU] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.33 and a Gross Margin at +17.38. Niu Technologies ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.56.

Return on Total Capital for NIU is now -6.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Niu Technologies ADR [NIU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.57. Additionally, NIU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Niu Technologies ADR [NIU] managed to generate an average of -$11,460 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.Niu Technologies ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.31 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Niu Technologies ADR [NIU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Niu Technologies ADR go to 2.98%.

Insider trade positions for Niu Technologies ADR [NIU]

The top three institutional holders of NIU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NIU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NIU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.