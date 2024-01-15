why LiveOne Inc [LVO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.83

LiveOne Inc [NASDAQ: LVO] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.30 at the close of the session, up 0.78%. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 8:45 AM that PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) Continues to Expand Its Award Winning Slate With the Launch of Varnamtown Podcast.

– Limited 8 Episodic Series Hosted by Golden Globe Award Winning Actor Kyle MacLachlan and Investigative Journalist Joshua Davis, Produced by Academy Award Winning Patrick Wachsberger.

– Picture Perfect Federation, Epic Magazine and Full Picture Join Forces to Tell Stranger Than Fiction Story of Pablo Escobar’s Purported Drug Deal with a North Carolina Coastal Fishing Village.

LiveOne Inc stock is now -6.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LVO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.33 and lowest of $1.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.19, which means current price is +10.17% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 186.60K shares, LVO reached a trading volume of 56204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LiveOne Inc [LVO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVO shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for LiveOne Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LiveOne Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for LVO in the course of the last twelve months was 257.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.51.

How has LVO stock performed recently?

LiveOne Inc [LVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.78. With this latest performance, LVO shares gained by 35.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.07 for LiveOne Inc [LVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1353, while it was recorded at 1.3400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3463 for the last 200 days.

LiveOne Inc [LVO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LiveOne Inc [LVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.63 and a Gross Margin at +25.07. LiveOne Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.06.

Return on Total Capital for LVO is now -3.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LiveOne Inc [LVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 323.10. Additionally, LVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LiveOne Inc [LVO] managed to generate an average of -$60,721 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.LiveOne Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 0.56.

Insider trade positions for LiveOne Inc [LVO]

The top three institutional holders of LVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LVO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LVO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.