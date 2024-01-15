why Electra Battery Materials Corp [ELBM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.15

Electra Battery Materials Corp [NASDAQ: ELBM] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.38 at the close of the session, up 2.29%. The company report on December 29, 2023 at 8:13 AM that Electra Appoints 30-year Finance Veteran as CFO and Provides Financing Update.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM; TSX-V: ELBM) (“Electra” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. David Allen, CPA, CA, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Electra Battery Materials Corp stock is now 4.08% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ELBM Stock saw the intraday high of $0.3826 and lowest of $0.3717 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.66, which means current price is +3.29% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 152.40K shares, ELBM reached a trading volume of 88641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Electra Battery Materials Corp [ELBM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELBM shares is $2.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELBM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electra Battery Materials Corp is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has ELBM stock performed recently?

Electra Battery Materials Corp [ELBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.20. With this latest performance, ELBM shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.50 for Electra Battery Materials Corp [ELBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4335, while it was recorded at 0.3802 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9473 for the last 200 days.

Electra Battery Materials Corp [ELBM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ELBM is now -11.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Electra Battery Materials Corp [ELBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.44. Additionally, ELBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Electra Battery Materials Corp [ELBM] managed to generate an average of $339,216 per employee.Electra Battery Materials Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.24 and a Current Ratio set at 0.24.

Insider trade positions for Electra Battery Materials Corp [ELBM]

The top three institutional holders of ELBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ELBM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ELBM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.