why CryoPort Inc [CYRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.61

CryoPort Inc [NASDAQ: CYRX] closed the trading session at $14.61 on 01/12/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.30, while the highest price level was $15.32. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Cryoport and NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Form Global Strategic Partnership for Temperature-Controlled Supply Chain Services.

Companies Will Partner to Provide Complete Supply Chain Solutions for the Life Science and Biopharmaceutical Industries.

Cryoport Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX) (“Cryoport” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of innovative products and services to the fast-growing cell and gene therapy industry enabling the future of medicine for a new era of life sciences, and NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. (“Nippon Express”), global logistics company, today announced a strategic partnership to provide temperature-controlled supply chain services for the life sciences industry on a global basis.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.68 percent and weekly performance of -5.44 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 630.17K shares, CYRX reached to a volume of 303469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CryoPort Inc [CYRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYRX shares is $17.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for CryoPort Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CryoPort Inc is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.52.

CYRX stock trade performance evaluation

CryoPort Inc [CYRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.44. With this latest performance, CYRX shares dropped by -0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.61 for CryoPort Inc [CYRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.16, while it was recorded at 15.22 for the last single week of trading, and 16.13 for the last 200 days.

CryoPort Inc [CYRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CryoPort Inc [CYRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.53 and a Gross Margin at +37.43. CryoPort Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.73.

Return on Total Capital for CYRX is now -2.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CryoPort Inc [CYRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.42. Additionally, CYRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CryoPort Inc [CYRX] managed to generate an average of -$36,458 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.CryoPort Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.58 and a Current Ratio set at 12.23.

CryoPort Inc [CYRX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CYRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CYRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CYRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.