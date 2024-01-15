why Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.88

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TAST] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $8.53 during the day while it closed the day at $8.42. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Preliminary Sales Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023.

Company To Host Meetings at 26th Annual ICR Conference.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. stock has also gained 2.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TAST stock has inclined by 47.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 65.10% and gained 6.85% year-on date.

The market cap for TAST stock reached $458.89 million, with 50.90 million shares outstanding and 36.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 721.72K shares, TAST reached a trading volume of 484423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAST shares is $10.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAST stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAST in the course of the last twelve months was 5.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.59.

TAST stock trade performance evaluation

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.56. With this latest performance, TAST shares gained by 5.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 439.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.59 for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.47, while it was recorded at 8.17 for the last single week of trading, and 5.88 for the last 200 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.42 and a Gross Margin at +7.68. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.37.

Return on Total Capital for TAST is now -1.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 869.88. Additionally, TAST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 833.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST] managed to generate an average of -$3,110 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 94.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST]: Institutional Ownership

