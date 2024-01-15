Waterdrop Inc ADR [WDH] Stock trading around $1.02 per share: What’s Next?

Waterdrop Inc ADR [NYSE: WDH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.99% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.32%. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 4:00 AM that Waterdrop Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

Waterdrop Inc. (“Waterdrop”, the “Company” or “we”) (NYSE: WDH), a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Financial and Operational Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2023.

Over the last 12 months, WDH stock dropped by -65.66%. The one-year Waterdrop Inc ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.71. The average equity rating for WDH stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $317.02 million, with 310.80 million shares outstanding and 308.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 87.25K shares, WDH stock reached a trading volume of 176948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Waterdrop Inc ADR [WDH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDH shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDH stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Waterdrop Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waterdrop Inc ADR is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51.

WDH Stock Performance Analysis:

Waterdrop Inc ADR [WDH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.32. With this latest performance, WDH shares dropped by -14.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.43 for Waterdrop Inc ADR [WDH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1168, while it was recorded at 1.0157 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7970 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Waterdrop Inc ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waterdrop Inc ADR [WDH] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.06. Waterdrop Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.69.

Return on Total Capital for WDH is now 13.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Waterdrop Inc ADR [WDH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.29. Additionally, WDH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Waterdrop Inc ADR [WDH] managed to generate an average of $32,405 per employee.Waterdrop Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.11.

Waterdrop Inc ADR [WDH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WDH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WDH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WDH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.