Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [AMEX: PLG] closed the trading session at $1.14 on 01/12/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.13, while the highest price level was $1.19. The company report on January 12, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Reports First Quarter Results.

Vancouver, British Columbia and Johannesburg, South Africa–(Newsfile Corp. – January 12, 2024) – Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSX: PTM) (NYSE American: PLG) (“Platinum Group”, “PTM” or the “Company”) reports the Company’s financial results for the three months ended November 30, 2023, and provides an update and outlook. The Company is focussed on advancing the Waterberg Project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa (the “Waterberg Project”). The Waterberg Project is planned as a fully mechanised, shallow, decline access palladium, platinum, gold and rhodium (“4E”) mine and is projected to be one of the largest and lowest cost underground platinum group metals (“PGM” or “PGMs”) mines globally.

The Company’s near-term objectives are to advance the Waterberg Project to a development and construction decision including the arrangement of construction financing and concentrate offtake agreements. The Company is also advancing an initiative through Lion Battery Technologies Inc. (“Lion”) using platinum and palladium in lithium battery technologies in collaboration with Anglo American Platinum Limited (“Amplats”) and Florida International University (“FIU”).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.00 percent and weekly performance of 0.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 154.56K shares, PLG reached to a volume of 187605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLG shares is $2.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

PLG stock trade performance evaluation

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, PLG shares gained by 14.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.68 for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0812, while it was recorded at 1.1640 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2915 for the last 200 days.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PLG is now -11.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.23. Additionally, PLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.22.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.37 and a Current Ratio set at 11.37.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PLG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PLG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PLG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.