Wall Street Analyst Initiated Tenaya Therapeutics Inc [TNYA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: TNYA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.99% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.03%. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Tenaya Therapeutics to Participate at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

The live presentation will be webcast and may be accessed from the Investors section of Tenaya’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Tenaya website for approximately 30 days following the conference.

Over the last 12 months, TNYA stock rose by 45.71%. The one-year Tenaya Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.01. The average equity rating for TNYA stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $208.42 million, with 66.86 million shares outstanding and 45.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 339.38K shares, TNYA stock reached a trading volume of 287259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tenaya Therapeutics Inc [TNYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNYA shares is $19.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79.

TNYA Stock Performance Analysis:

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc [TNYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.03. With this latest performance, TNYA shares gained by 51.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.41 for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc [TNYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.33, while it was recorded at 3.10 for the last single week of trading, and 3.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tenaya Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for TNYA is now -45.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc [TNYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.20. Additionally, TNYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc [TNYA] managed to generate an average of -$877,057 per employee.Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.55 and a Current Ratio set at 6.55.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc [TNYA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TNYA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TNYA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TNYA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.