Wall Street Analyst Initiated Hippo Holdings Inc [HIPO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Hippo Holdings Inc [NYSE: HIPO] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $8.425 during the day while it closed the day at $8.35. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 11:05 AM that New Hippo Report Reveals Homeowners are Staying Put and Taking on DIY Projects to Lower Maintenance Costs.

Hippo (NYSE: HIPO), the home insurance group focused on proactive home protection, today announced findings from its 2023 Hippo Housepower Report, a national survey of over 2,245 U.S. homeowners revealing that current financial and economic conditions haven’t stopped homeowners from completing home maintenance and repairs to protect their homes. In fact, completing DIY tasks is now the most popular way to stay ahead of managing responsibilities as home budgets remain tight in 2024, according to the survey.

“This past year’s low housing inventory and high interest rates have homeowners being cautious about the costs of homeownership, leading them to prioritize budgets and find new ways to prevent small problems from becoming big issues,” said Rick McCathron, Hippo President and CEO. “Looking ahead, nearly one-third of homeowners who participated in our survey said they would advise their peers to prioritize scheduling and budgeting for regular, proactive home maintenance and emergencies in 2024.”.

Hippo Holdings Inc stock has also loss -3.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HIPO stock has inclined by 12.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -50.45% and lost -8.44% year-on date.

The market cap for HIPO stock reached $199.48 million, with 23.20 million shares outstanding and 13.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 108.05K shares, HIPO reached a trading volume of 107260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hippo Holdings Inc [HIPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIPO shares is $17.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIPO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Hippo Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hippo Holdings Inc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49.

HIPO stock trade performance evaluation

Hippo Holdings Inc [HIPO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.36. With this latest performance, HIPO shares dropped by -2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.85 for Hippo Holdings Inc [HIPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.70, while it was recorded at 8.41 for the last single week of trading, and 12.58 for the last 200 days.

Hippo Holdings Inc [HIPO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hippo Holdings Inc [HIPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -227.57. Hippo Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -278.53.

Return on Total Capital for HIPO is now -43.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hippo Holdings Inc [HIPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.90. Additionally, HIPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hippo Holdings Inc [HIPO] managed to generate an average of -$565,085 per employee.Hippo Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

Hippo Holdings Inc [HIPO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HIPO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HIPO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HIPO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.