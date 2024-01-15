Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Design Therapeutics Inc [DSGN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Design Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: DSGN] jumped around 0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.44 at the close of the session, up 0.83%. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Design Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Plans for a Comprehensive Portfolio Update in Early 2024.

Seasoned Biotech Executive Pratik Shah Appointed as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Company Turnaround.

Current Cash and Securities of ~$290M Support Extended Five-Year Operating Runway Through 2028.

Design Therapeutics Inc stock is now -7.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DSGN Stock saw the intraday high of $2.50 and lowest of $2.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.24, which means current price is +1.67% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 430.62K shares, DSGN reached a trading volume of 436184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Design Therapeutics Inc [DSGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSGN shares is $4.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSGN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Design Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Design Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.20.

How has DSGN stock performed recently?

Design Therapeutics Inc [DSGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.17. With this latest performance, DSGN shares gained by 1.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.60 for Design Therapeutics Inc [DSGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.39, while it was recorded at 2.54 for the last single week of trading, and 4.29 for the last 200 days.

Design Therapeutics Inc [DSGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for DSGN is now -18.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Design Therapeutics Inc [DSGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.13. Additionally, DSGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Design Therapeutics Inc [DSGN] managed to generate an average of -$479,606 per employee.Design Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.77 and a Current Ratio set at 23.77.

Insider trade positions for Design Therapeutics Inc [DSGN]

