UroGen Pharma Ltd [URGN] moved up 3.70: Why It’s Important

UroGen Pharma Ltd [NASDAQ: URGN] closed the trading session at $14.59 on 01/12/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.91, while the highest price level was $14.59. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 8:00 AM that UroGen Pharma to Participate in the B. Riley Healthcare Conference.

– Fireside Chat January 18, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET -.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers, today announced that Liz Barrett, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming B. Riley Virtual Healthcare Conference on January 18th beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.73 percent and weekly performance of 5.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 58.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 266.58K shares, URGN reached to a volume of 107790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UroGen Pharma Ltd [URGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URGN shares is $39.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for UroGen Pharma Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UroGen Pharma Ltd is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for URGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.82.

URGN stock trade performance evaluation

UroGen Pharma Ltd [URGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.65. With this latest performance, URGN shares dropped by -3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.94 for UroGen Pharma Ltd [URGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.47, while it was recorded at 14.41 for the last single week of trading, and 13.34 for the last 200 days.

UroGen Pharma Ltd [URGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UroGen Pharma Ltd [URGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -122.82 and a Gross Margin at +88.11. UroGen Pharma Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -170.58.

Return on Total Capital for URGN is now -692.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,182.18. Additionally, URGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 934.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UroGen Pharma Ltd [URGN] managed to generate an average of -$548,915 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.UroGen Pharma Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.87 and a Current Ratio set at 7.06.

UroGen Pharma Ltd [URGN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of URGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in URGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in URGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.