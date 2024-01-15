Upland Software Inc [UPLD] is -4.26% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Upland Software Inc [NASDAQ: UPLD] price plunged by -1.46 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Upland Software Secures 40+ Badges in G2’s Winter 2024 Market Reports.

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) is proud to announce that it earned 44 badges in G2’s Winter 2024 market reports across a variety of products. Specifically, the company’s knowledge management solutions, Upland RightAnswers and Upland Panviva, secured several “Leader” and “High Performer” badges respectively. Upland Qvidian, a proposal management and response software, received all “Leader” badges, while robust digital marketing products, Upland Adestra and Upland Second Street, garnered various recognitions.

A sum of 169142 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 225.37K shares. Upland Software Inc shares reached a high of $4.225 and dropped to a low of $4.03 until finishing in the latest session at $4.05.

The one-year UPLD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.15. The average equity rating for UPLD stock is currently 2.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Upland Software Inc [UPLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPLD shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Upland Software Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upland Software Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPLD in the course of the last twelve months was 2.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

UPLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Upland Software Inc [UPLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.22. With this latest performance, UPLD shares dropped by -7.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.60 for Upland Software Inc [UPLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.43, while it was recorded at 4.05 for the last single week of trading, and 3.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Upland Software Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upland Software Inc [UPLD] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.95 and a Gross Margin at +53.54. Upland Software Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.56.

Return on Total Capital for UPLD is now -0.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upland Software Inc [UPLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 205.73. Additionally, UPLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 203.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upland Software Inc [UPLD] managed to generate an average of -$68,005 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Upland Software Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Upland Software Inc [UPLD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UPLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UPLD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UPLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.