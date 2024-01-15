U.S. Gold Corp [USAU] fell -6.35% so far this year. What now?

U.S. Gold Corp [NASDAQ: USAU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.24% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.16%. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 8:00 AM that US Gold Corp. Issues 2024 CEO Update.

U.S. Gold Corp. (Nasdaq: USAU) (the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), a gold development and exploration company, today issued a CEO update outlining its recent and expected milestones, as it continues to advance its assets and projects (the “CEO Update”) in 2024.

Over the last 12 months, USAU stock dropped by -20.87%. The one-year U.S. Gold Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.82. The average equity rating for USAU stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.13 million, with 9.30 million shares outstanding and 8.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 36.88K shares, USAU stock reached a trading volume of 90181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on U.S. Gold Corp [USAU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USAU shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USAU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for U.S. Gold Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Gold Corp is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

USAU Stock Performance Analysis:

U.S. Gold Corp [USAU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.16. With this latest performance, USAU shares gained by 16.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USAU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.48 for U.S. Gold Corp [USAU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.63, while it was recorded at 4.06 for the last single week of trading, and 3.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into U.S. Gold Corp Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for USAU is now -44.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Gold Corp [USAU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.17. Additionally, USAU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Gold Corp [USAU] managed to generate an average of -$1,903,551 per employee.U.S. Gold Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.19 and a Current Ratio set at 9.19.

U.S. Gold Corp [USAU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of USAU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in USAU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in USAU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.