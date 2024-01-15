Tyra Biosciences Inc [TYRA] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -7.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Tyra Biosciences Inc [NASDAQ: TYRA] loss -2.14% on the last trading session, reaching $12.81 price per share at the time. The company report on December 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Tyra Biosciences Doses First Patient with TYRA-200 and Provides Positive Updates on TYRA-300.

– Initiated SURF201 Phase 1 Study; dosed first patient with TYRA-200- – Cleared multiple dose cohorts in SURF301 and continues to dose escalate with TYRA-300– Received FDA feedback on TYRA-300 Phase 2 ACH study: IND submission planned for 2H 2024-.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) biology, today announced that it has initiated the SURF201 Phase 1 study of TYRA-200 and provided positive updates on its oral FGFR3-selective inhibitor, TYRA-300.

Tyra Biosciences Inc represents 42.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $549.93 million with the latest information. TYRA stock price has been found in the range of $12.59 to $14.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 81.21K shares, TYRA reached a trading volume of 196421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tyra Biosciences Inc [TYRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TYRA shares is $22.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TYRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tyra Biosciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyra Biosciences Inc is set at 1.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.02.

Trading performance analysis for TYRA stock

Tyra Biosciences Inc [TYRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.34. With this latest performance, TYRA shares dropped by -1.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TYRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.26 for Tyra Biosciences Inc [TYRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.64, while it was recorded at 12.50 for the last single week of trading, and 14.05 for the last 200 days.

Tyra Biosciences Inc [TYRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for TYRA is now -20.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tyra Biosciences Inc [TYRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.02. Additionally, TYRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tyra Biosciences Inc [TYRA] managed to generate an average of -$1,455,921 per employee.Tyra Biosciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.14 and a Current Ratio set at 22.14.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Tyra Biosciences Inc [TYRA]

The top three institutional holders of TYRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TYRA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TYRA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.