Trivago NV ADR [TRVG] stock Reiterated by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $3

Trivago NV ADR [NASDAQ: TRVG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.40% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.65%. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 5:57 AM that trivago Unveils a Bold Brand Refresh and AI powered TV Ads.

trivago’s strong refocus on its brand is highlighted by a distinct brand refresh and an innovative AI-driven television advertising campaign.

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY – December 14, 2023 – trivago, a leading global hotel search, is excited to announce a brand evolution, marking a new era for the company. The refreshed brand features a new logo and visual identity, which will debut with a first-of-its-kind AI-driven television advertising campaign.

Over the last 12 months, TRVG stock dropped by -36.67%. The one-year Trivago NV ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.5. The average equity rating for TRVG stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $51.98 million, with 21.75 million shares outstanding and 21.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 175.73K shares, TRVG stock reached a trading volume of 50136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Trivago NV ADR [TRVG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRVG shares is $4.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRVG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Trivago NV ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trivago NV ADR is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRVG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRVG in the course of the last twelve months was 1.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.64.

TRVG Stock Performance Analysis:

Trivago NV ADR [TRVG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.65. With this latest performance, TRVG shares dropped by -3.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRVG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.20 for Trivago NV ADR [TRVG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.04, while it was recorded at 2.52 for the last single week of trading, and 5.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trivago NV ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trivago NV ADR [TRVG] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.07 and a Gross Margin at +96.48. Trivago NV ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.78.

Return on Total Capital for TRVG is now 12.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trivago NV ADR [TRVG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.06. Additionally, TRVG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trivago NV ADR [TRVG] managed to generate an average of -$188,579 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Trivago NV ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.64 and a Current Ratio set at 1.64.

TRVG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRVG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trivago NV ADR go to 37.71%.

Trivago NV ADR [TRVG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TRVG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TRVG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TRVG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.