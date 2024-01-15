Toro Corp [TORO] is 9.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Toro Corp [NASDAQ: TORO] traded at a low on 01/12/24, posting a -1.82 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.40. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 9:13 AM that Toro Corp. Announces the Completion of the Sale of the M/T Wonder Vega.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 61943 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Toro Corp stands at 2.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.21%.

The market cap for TORO stock reached $103.68 million, with 19.20 million shares outstanding and 9.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 45.11K shares, TORO reached a trading volume of 61943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Toro Corp [TORO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toro Corp is set at 0.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.69.

How has TORO stock performed recently?

Toro Corp [TORO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.47. With this latest performance, TORO shares gained by 16.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.66% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TORO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.02 for Toro Corp [TORO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.65, while it was recorded at 5.57 for the last single week of trading, and 4.39 for the last 200 days.

Toro Corp [TORO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toro Corp [TORO] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.23 and a Gross Margin at +47.87. Toro Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.62.

Return on Total Capital for TORO is now 35.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 37.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 35.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Toro Corp [TORO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.30. Additionally, TORO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.81.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Toro Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.83 and a Current Ratio set at 15.91.

Insider trade positions for Toro Corp [TORO]

The top three institutional holders of TORO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TORO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TORO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.