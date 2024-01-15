Telsey Advisory Group slashes price target on Torrid Holdings Inc [CURV] – find out why.

Torrid Holdings Inc [NYSE: CURV] traded at a high on 01/12/24, posting a 0.51 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.91. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 4:06 PM that Torrid Elevates Paula Dempsey to Chief Financial Officer.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (“Torrid” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CURV), a direct-to-consumer apparel, intimates, and accessories brand in North America for women sizes 10 to 30, today announced the promotion of Paula Dempsey to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ms. Dempsey served as the interim CFO until her promotion on December 4, 2023.

Ms. Dempsey joined the company in January 2023 and has been serving as interim CFO and Senior Vice President and Investor Relations since May 2023. Ms. Dempsey has extensive retail experience and has held senior leadership roles in publicly-held companies in finance and financial planning and analysis. She was Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance at Mattress Firm prior to joining Torrid.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 109798 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Torrid Holdings Inc stands at 13.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.93%.

The market cap for CURV stock reached $615.23 million, with 103.77 million shares outstanding and 10.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 198.45K shares, CURV reached a trading volume of 109798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Torrid Holdings Inc [CURV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CURV shares is $4.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CURV stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Torrid Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Torrid Holdings Inc is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CURV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for CURV in the course of the last twelve months was 52.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.18.

How has CURV stock performed recently?

Torrid Holdings Inc [CURV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.34. With this latest performance, CURV shares gained by 19.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CURV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.17 for Torrid Holdings Inc [CURV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.45, while it was recorded at 5.84 for the last single week of trading, and 3.13 for the last 200 days.

Torrid Holdings Inc [CURV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Torrid Holdings Inc [CURV] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.98 and a Gross Margin at +35.67. Torrid Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.90.

Return on Total Capital for CURV is now 31.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.46. Additionally, CURV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 172.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 103.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Torrid Holdings Inc [CURV] managed to generate an average of $6,280 per employee.Torrid Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

Insider trade positions for Torrid Holdings Inc [CURV]

The top three institutional holders of CURV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CURV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CURV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.