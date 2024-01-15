Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR [TEO] Is Currently -0.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR [NYSE: TEO] loss -0.30% or -0.02 points to close at $6.60 with a heavy trading volume of 53250 shares. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 5:10 PM that Telecom Argentina S.A. Announces Consolidated Results for the Nine-Month Period (“9M23”) and Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 (“3Q23”)**.

Note: For the figures included in the FFSS, the Company has accounted for the effects of inflation adjustment adopted by Resolution 777/18 of the Comisión Nacional de Valores (“CNV”), which establishes that the restatement will be applied to annual financial statements, interim and special periods ending as of December 31, 2018 inclusive. Accordingly, the reported figures corresponding to 9M23 include the effects of the adoption of inflationary accounting in accordance with IAS 29. Finally, comments related to variations of results of 9M23 and vs. 9M22 mentioned in this press release correspond to “figures restated by inflation” or “constant”.

It opened the trading session at $6.54, the shares rose to $6.75 and dropped to $6.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TEO points out that the company has recorded 10.37% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -70.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 181.27K shares, TEO reached to a volume of 53250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR [TEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEO shares is $6.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEO stock is a recommendation set at 5.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEO in the course of the last twelve months was 1.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.41.

Trading performance analysis for TEO stock

Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR [TEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.90. With this latest performance, TEO shares dropped by -20.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.09 for Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR [TEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.99, while it was recorded at 6.67 for the last single week of trading, and 5.87 for the last 200 days.

Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR [TEO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR [TEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.69 and a Gross Margin at +21.66. Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.50.

Return on Total Capital for TEO is now -4.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR [TEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.41. Additionally, TEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR [TEO] managed to generate an average of -$9,564,775 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 0.45.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR [TEO]

The top three institutional holders of TEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TEO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TEO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.