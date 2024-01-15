Superior Group of Companies Inc. [SGC] Stock trading around $13.97 per share: What’s Next?

Superior Group of Companies Inc. [NASDAQ: SGC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.67% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.87%. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM that Sidoti Events, LLC’s Virtual December Small-Cap Conference.

Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day December Small-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, December 6-7, 2023. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, SGC stock rose by 21.48%. The one-year Superior Group of Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.85. The average equity rating for SGC stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $230.64 million, with 16.38 million shares outstanding and 11.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 51.78K shares, SGC stock reached a trading volume of 70125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Superior Group of Companies Inc. [SGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGC shares is $15.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Superior Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Superior Group of Companies Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.97.

SGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Superior Group of Companies Inc. [SGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.87. With this latest performance, SGC shares gained by 5.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.96 for Superior Group of Companies Inc. [SGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.19, while it was recorded at 13.83 for the last single week of trading, and 9.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Superior Group of Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Superior Group of Companies Inc. [SGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.94 and a Gross Margin at +33.41. Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.52.

Return on Total Capital for SGC is now 4.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Superior Group of Companies Inc. [SGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.31. Additionally, SGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Superior Group of Companies Inc. [SGC] managed to generate an average of -$4,701 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.23.Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.97 and a Current Ratio set at 3.16.

SGC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Superior Group of Companies Inc. go to -12.00%.

Superior Group of Companies Inc. [SGC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SGC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SGC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.