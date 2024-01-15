Sunshine Biopharma Inc [SBFM] is -6.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sunshine Biopharma Inc [NASDAQ: SBFM] gained 1.00% on the last trading session, reaching $0.25 price per share at the time. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Sunshine Biopharma Moves Principal Office to New York City.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc represents 22.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.52 million with the latest information. SBFM stock price has been found in the range of $0.2401 to $0.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 153.96K shares, SBFM reached a trading volume of 67258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunshine Biopharma Inc [SBFM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBFM shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBFM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunshine Biopharma Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

Trading performance analysis for SBFM stock

Sunshine Biopharma Inc [SBFM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.90. With this latest performance, SBFM shares dropped by -2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.15 for Sunshine Biopharma Inc [SBFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2660, while it was recorded at 0.2532 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4408 for the last 200 days.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc [SBFM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunshine Biopharma Inc [SBFM] shares currently have an operating margin of -199.60 and a Gross Margin at +38.46. Sunshine Biopharma Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -615.44.

Return on Total Capital for SBFM is now -70.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -219.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -244.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -168.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunshine Biopharma Inc [SBFM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.54. Additionally, SBFM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunshine Biopharma Inc [SBFM] managed to generate an average of -$581,401 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Sunshine Biopharma Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.11 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sunshine Biopharma Inc [SBFM]

