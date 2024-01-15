Stevanato Group Spa [STVN] moved down -1.18: Why It’s Important

Stevanato Group Spa [NYSE: STVN] closed the trading session at $27.62 on 01/12/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.49, while the highest price level was $28.36. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Stevanato Group to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, announced today that it will participate in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place from January 8, 2024 to January 11, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

The Company will present on Wednesday, January 10th at 8:15 a.m.(PT). A live webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.stevanatogroup.com under the “Investors” section. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days after the event.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.21 percent and weekly performance of 4.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 324.95K shares, STVN reached to a volume of 367077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Stevanato Group Spa [STVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STVN shares is $35.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Stevanato Group Spa shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stevanato Group Spa is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for STVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

STVN stock trade performance evaluation

Stevanato Group Spa [STVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.90. With this latest performance, STVN shares dropped by -0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.65 for Stevanato Group Spa [STVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.21, while it was recorded at 27.43 for the last single week of trading, and 29.23 for the last 200 days.

Stevanato Group Spa [STVN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stevanato Group Spa [STVN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.65 and a Gross Margin at +31.37. Stevanato Group Spa’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.52.

Return on Total Capital for STVN is now 14.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stevanato Group Spa [STVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.91. Additionally, STVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.22.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Stevanato Group Spa’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Stevanato Group Spa [STVN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stevanato Group Spa go to 4.18%.

Stevanato Group Spa [STVN]: Institutional Ownership

