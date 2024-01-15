Singular Genomics Systems Inc [OMIC] Stock trading around $0.44 per share: What’s Next?

Singular Genomics Systems Inc [NASDAQ: OMIC] traded at a high on 01/12/24, posting a 1.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.44. The company report on January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Singular Genomics Reports Instrument Shipments and Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2023 Revenue.

The Company shipped eight G4 instruments in the fourth quarter of 2023. Preliminary unaudited revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 is expected to be approximately $1.0 million, representing growth of approximately 31% compared to $765 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 79959 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Singular Genomics Systems Inc stands at 6.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.54%.

The market cap for OMIC stock reached $31.92 million, with 71.85 million shares outstanding and 41.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 599.61K shares, OMIC reached a trading volume of 79959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Singular Genomics Systems Inc [OMIC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMIC shares is $0.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Singular Genomics Systems Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Singular Genomics Systems Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60.

How has OMIC stock performed recently?

Singular Genomics Systems Inc [OMIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, OMIC shares gained by 10.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.12 for Singular Genomics Systems Inc [OMIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4202, while it was recorded at 0.4329 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6598 for the last 200 days.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc [OMIC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Singular Genomics Systems Inc [OMIC] shares currently have an operating margin of -12220.52 and a Gross Margin at -791.63. Singular Genomics Systems Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11879.61.

Return on Total Capital for OMIC is now -28.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Singular Genomics Systems Inc [OMIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.60. Additionally, OMIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Singular Genomics Systems Inc [OMIC] managed to generate an average of -$330,469 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Singular Genomics Systems Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.77 and a Current Ratio set at 13.64.

Earnings analysis for Singular Genomics Systems Inc [OMIC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Singular Genomics Systems Inc go to 11.10%.

Insider trade positions for Singular Genomics Systems Inc [OMIC]

The top three institutional holders of OMIC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OMIC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OMIC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.