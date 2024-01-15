Sientra Inc [SIEN] Stock trading around $0.59 per share: What’s Next?

Sientra Inc [NASDAQ: SIEN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.26% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.23%. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Sientra Reports Third Quarter Financial and Operational Results.

Over the last 12 months, SIEN stock dropped by -75.43%. The one-year Sientra Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 70.5. The average equity rating for SIEN stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.06 million, with 11.96 million shares outstanding and 10.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 184.79K shares, SIEN stock reached a trading volume of 66031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sientra Inc [SIEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIEN shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Sientra Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sientra Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08.

SIEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Sientra Inc [SIEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.23. With this latest performance, SIEN shares dropped by -4.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.94 for Sientra Inc [SIEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7281, while it was recorded at 0.6090 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9255 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sientra Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sientra Inc [SIEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.82 and a Gross Margin at +42.58. Sientra Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -80.96.

Return on Total Capital for SIEN is now -80.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -86.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -362.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.13. Additionally, SIEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sientra Inc [SIEN] managed to generate an average of -$241,141 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Sientra Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.31 and a Current Ratio set at 0.57.

SIEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sientra Inc go to 20.00%.

Sientra Inc [SIEN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SIEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SIEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SIEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.