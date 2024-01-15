SHF Holdings Inc [SHFS] Stock trading around $1.26 per share: What’s Next?

SHF Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: SHFS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.35% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.89%. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Safe Harbor Financial Originates $9 Million First Lien Secured Loan for Major, MSO-Operated Cultivation Facility in Denver, Colorado.

The $9 million loan, which will refinance existing debt, is being funded by Safe Harbor and its partner financial institutions at market-competitive rates and terms for permanent financing.

Over the last 12 months, SHFS stock rose by 1.61%. The one-year SHF Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.0. The average equity rating for SHFS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $58.70 million, with 23.73 million shares outstanding and 21.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 141.66K shares, SHFS stock reached a trading volume of 160649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SHF Holdings Inc [SHFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHFS shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHFS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SHF Holdings Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

SHFS Stock Performance Analysis:

SHF Holdings Inc [SHFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.89. With this latest performance, SHFS shares gained by 29.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 142.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.05 for SHF Holdings Inc [SHFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9536, while it was recorded at 1.3680 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6507 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SHF Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SHF Holdings Inc [SHFS] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.19 and a Gross Margin at +98.00. SHF Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -370.60.

Return on Total Capital for SHFS is now -3.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SHF Holdings Inc [SHFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.11. Additionally, SHFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SHF Holdings Inc [SHFS] managed to generate an average of -$540,432 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.SHF Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.53 and a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

SHF Holdings Inc [SHFS] Institutonal Ownership Details

