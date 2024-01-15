ROTH Capital slashes price target on Quhuo Ltd ADR [QH] – find out why.

Quhuo Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: QH] jumped around 0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.08 at the close of the session, up 2.86%. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Quhuo’s Homestay Sector Reports Solid Sales Performance During National Day with Significant Year-on-Year Revenue Growth.

The National Day holiday in China stands as one of the peaks in the country’s tourism market. Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) ( “Quhuo” or the “Company”), a leading gig economy platform focusing on local life services in China, achieved remarkable results in its homestay sector during this holiday. Its homestay sector operated by Chengtu Home (“Chengtu”) has achieved an impressive surge in homestay bookings, effectively prolonging the growth trajectory observed during the preceding Labor Day holiday.

Chengtu, as a leading bed and breakfast (“B&B”) brand in the country, achieved sales of an impressive RMB13 million, marking a remarkable growth of 333% compared to the previous year’s National Day holiday. Throughout this holiday period, Chengtu maintained full occupancy in over forty cities across the nation, firmly capturing a 50% share of the urban market in China.

Quhuo Ltd ADR stock is now -26.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QH Stock saw the intraday high of $1.23 and lowest of $1.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.40, which means current price is +8.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 31.05K shares, QH reached a trading volume of 71960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Quhuo Ltd ADR [QH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QH shares is $27.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Quhuo Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quhuo Ltd ADR is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for QH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.05.

How has QH stock performed recently?

Quhuo Ltd ADR [QH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.56. With this latest performance, QH shares dropped by -28.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.36 for Quhuo Ltd ADR [QH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3634, while it was recorded at 1.1710 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6386 for the last 200 days.

Quhuo Ltd ADR [QH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quhuo Ltd ADR [QH] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.70 and a Gross Margin at +6.61. Quhuo Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.34.

Return on Total Capital for QH is now 4.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Quhuo Ltd ADR [QH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.19. Additionally, QH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quhuo Ltd ADR [QH] managed to generate an average of -$3,939 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.42.Quhuo Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.43 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

Insider trade positions for Quhuo Ltd ADR [QH]

