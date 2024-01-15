Real Good Food Company Inc [RGF] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

Real Good Food Company Inc [NASDAQ: RGF] closed the trading session at $1.44 on 01/12/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.40, while the highest price level was $1.49. The company report on December 22, 2023 at 12:48 PM that Kanen Wealth Management Issues Letter To Real Good Food Company, Inc.’s Board of Directors.

Concerned that Certain Insiders May Be Contemplating a “Take Private” Transaction That Would Undervalue the Company.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.26 percent and weekly performance of -8.28 percent. The stock has been moved at -66.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -34.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 218.79K shares, RGF reached to a volume of 125334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Real Good Food Company Inc [RGF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RGF shares is $6.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RGF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Real Good Food Company Inc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

RGF stock trade performance evaluation

Real Good Food Company Inc [RGF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.28. With this latest performance, RGF shares dropped by -7.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.79 for Real Good Food Company Inc [RGF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7064, while it was recorded at 1.4840 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2123 for the last 200 days.

Real Good Food Company Inc [RGF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Real Good Food Company Inc [RGF] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.11 and a Gross Margin at +9.36. Real Good Food Company Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.76.

Return on Total Capital for RGF is now -45.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Real Good Food Company Inc [RGF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 309.37. Additionally, RGF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 294.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Real Good Food Company Inc [RGF] managed to generate an average of -$17,571 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.Real Good Food Company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.56 and a Current Ratio set at 1.56.

Real Good Food Company Inc [RGF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RGF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RGF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RGF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.