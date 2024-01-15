RE/MAX Holdings Inc [RMAX] Revenue clocked in at $330.34 million, down -17.78% YTD: What’s Next?

RE/MAX Holdings Inc [NYSE: RMAX] price plunged by -2.66 percent to reach at -$0.3. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 4:12 PM that 24 New RE/MAX Offices Open in Last Three Months of 2023.

New offices, conversions and expansions in the U.S. bring nearly 330 agents into network, strengthening brand presence.

RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world’s leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, celebrates the addition of 24 RE/MAX offices in its U.S. company-owned regions between Oct. 2 and Dec. 31, welcoming nearly 330 agents to the brand.

A sum of 163634 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 349.56K shares. RE/MAX Holdings Inc shares reached a high of $11.60 and dropped to a low of $10.84 until finishing in the latest session at $10.96.

The one-year RMAX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.97. The average equity rating for RMAX stock is currently 3.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on RE/MAX Holdings Inc [RMAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMAX shares is $13.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMAX stock is a recommendation set at 3.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for RE/MAX Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RE/MAX Holdings Inc is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for RMAX in the course of the last twelve months was 8.64.

RMAX Stock Performance Analysis:

RE/MAX Holdings Inc [RMAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.27. With this latest performance, RMAX shares gained by 0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.76 for RE/MAX Holdings Inc [RMAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.95, while it was recorded at 11.57 for the last single week of trading, and 15.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RE/MAX Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RE/MAX Holdings Inc [RMAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.59 and a Gross Margin at +64.43. RE/MAX Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.73.

Return on Total Capital for RMAX is now 9.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RE/MAX Holdings Inc [RMAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.54. Additionally, RMAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RE/MAX Holdings Inc [RMAX] managed to generate an average of $10,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.

