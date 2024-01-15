Quince Therapeutics Inc [QNCX] moved up 5.38: Why It’s Important

Quince Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: QNCX] traded at a high on 01/12/24, posting a 5.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.37. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Quince Therapeutics to Participate at Investor Events in January 2024.

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNCX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing an innovative drug delivery technology that leverages a patient’s own biology to deliver rare disease therapeutics, today announced that Dirk Thye, M.D., Quince’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, will participate at two investor events taking place in San Francisco, California in January 2024:.

7th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum (NIF) – Sunday, January 7, 2024: Dr. Thye will participate in a panel discussion entitled “Exploring New Modalities for Rare & Orphan Neurological Diseases” from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time and provide a company overview from 1:30 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. Pacific Time. Access to the NIF event is available to registered attendees only.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 240554 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Quince Therapeutics Inc stands at 10.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.00%.

The market cap for QNCX stock reached $58.73 million, with 36.14 million shares outstanding and 32.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 82.12K shares, QNCX reached a trading volume of 240554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Quince Therapeutics Inc [QNCX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QNCX shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QNCX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quince Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94.

How has QNCX stock performed recently?

Quince Therapeutics Inc [QNCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.13. With this latest performance, QNCX shares gained by 37.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QNCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.37 for Quince Therapeutics Inc [QNCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0160, while it was recorded at 1.2270 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2853 for the last 200 days.

Quince Therapeutics Inc [QNCX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for QNCX is now -45.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Quince Therapeutics Inc [QNCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.45. Additionally, QNCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quince Therapeutics Inc [QNCX] managed to generate an average of -$2,460,000 per employee.Quince Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 37.80 and a Current Ratio set at 37.80.

Earnings analysis for Quince Therapeutics Inc [QNCX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QNCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quince Therapeutics Inc go to 18.30%.

Insider trade positions for Quince Therapeutics Inc [QNCX]

