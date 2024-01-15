Pulmonx Corp [LUNG] Stock trading around $12.73 per share: What’s Next?

Pulmonx Corp [NASDAQ: LUNG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.55% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.26%. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM that The Honest Company Announces Appointment of Michael Barkley, Alissa Hsu Lynch, and Andrea Turner to the Board of Directors.

Over the last 12 months, LUNG stock rose by 47.51%. The one-year Pulmonx Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.96. The average equity rating for LUNG stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $487.69 million, with 37.56 million shares outstanding and 34.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 259.65K shares, LUNG stock reached a trading volume of 159338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pulmonx Corp [LUNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUNG shares is $15.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Pulmonx Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pulmonx Corp is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05.

LUNG Stock Performance Analysis:

Pulmonx Corp [LUNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.26. With this latest performance, LUNG shares gained by 9.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.08 for Pulmonx Corp [LUNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.45, while it was recorded at 12.70 for the last single week of trading, and 11.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pulmonx Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pulmonx Corp [LUNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -109.27 and a Gross Margin at +74.29. Pulmonx Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.80.

Return on Total Capital for LUNG is now -29.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pulmonx Corp [LUNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.84. Additionally, LUNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pulmonx Corp [LUNG] managed to generate an average of -$219,045 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Pulmonx Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.41 and a Current Ratio set at 7.19.

LUNG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pulmonx Corp go to 23.60%.

Pulmonx Corp [LUNG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LUNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.