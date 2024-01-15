Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. [PESI] stock Upgrade by Wedbush analyst, price target now $2.50

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. [NASDAQ: PESI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.24% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.55%. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 12:15 PM that Perma-Fix Joint Venture Receives Formal Award of European Waste Treatment Contract Valued at up to EUR 50 Million.

Mark Duff, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are proud to receive formal award of this contract to support the European Commission’s radioactive waste cleanup mission at JRC in Italy. In addition to the revenue potential of this contract, it opens the door to an expansion of our offering across Europe. Given our long and successful track record in the U.S., we look forward to replicating our capabilities in Europe.”.

Over the last 12 months, PESI stock rose by 126.22%. The one-year Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -76.0. The average equity rating for PESI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $119.77 million, with 13.32 million shares outstanding and 10.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 50.79K shares, PESI stock reached a trading volume of 53538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. [PESI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PESI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PESI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2011.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for PESI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

PESI Stock Performance Analysis:

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. [PESI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.55. With this latest performance, PESI shares gained by 12.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 126.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PESI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.24 for Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. [PESI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.86, while it was recorded at 8.33 for the last single week of trading, and 9.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. [PESI] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.62 and a Gross Margin at +13.49. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.55.

Return on Total Capital for PESI is now -12.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. [PESI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.35. Additionally, PESI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. [PESI] managed to generate an average of -$10,848 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.14 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. [PESI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PESI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PESI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PESI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.