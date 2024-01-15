Ovid Therapeutics Inc [OVID] fell -2.80% so far this year. What now?

Ovid Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: OVID] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Ovid Therapeutics to Present Five Abstracts Supporting its Epilepsy Programs at the 77th American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting (2023).

Posters with new preclinical data on the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic behavior of OV329 support its profile as a potential best-in-class GABA aminotransferase inhibitor.

Disease models provide further evidence characterizing OV350 and its anticipated seizure reduction and neuroprotective profile, including its ability to reverse diazepam-resistant seizures.

A sum of 64247 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 143.15K shares. Ovid Therapeutics Inc shares reached a high of $3.24 and dropped to a low of $3.10 until finishing in the latest session at $3.13.

The one-year OVID stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.53. The average equity rating for OVID stock is currently 1.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ovid Therapeutics Inc [OVID]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OVID shares is $7.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OVID stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Ovid Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ovid Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for OVID stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 737.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

OVID Stock Performance Analysis:

Ovid Therapeutics Inc [OVID] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.62. With this latest performance, OVID shares dropped by -7.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OVID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.93 for Ovid Therapeutics Inc [OVID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.30, while it was recorded at 3.13 for the last single week of trading, and 3.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ovid Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ovid Therapeutics Inc [OVID] shares currently have an operating margin of -3696.44 and a Gross Margin at +8.06. Ovid Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3604.66.

Return on Total Capital for OVID is now -33.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ovid Therapeutics Inc [OVID] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.50. Additionally, OVID Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ovid Therapeutics Inc [OVID] managed to generate an average of -$1,231,114 per employee.Ovid Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.59 and a Current Ratio set at 10.59.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc [OVID] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OVID stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OVID stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OVID stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.