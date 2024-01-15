OrthoPediatrics corp [KIDS] Is Currently -1.44 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

OrthoPediatrics corp [NASDAQ: KIDS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.44% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.44%. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 8:05 AM that OrthoPediatrics Corp. Announces Preliminary Unaudited Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023.

Issues 2024 financial guidance.

Over the last 12 months, KIDS stock dropped by -35.49%. The one-year OrthoPediatrics corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.65. The average equity rating for KIDS stock is currently 1.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $669.50 million, with 22.88 million shares outstanding and 15.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 160.05K shares, KIDS stock reached a trading volume of 182722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on OrthoPediatrics corp [KIDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIDS shares is $40.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIDS stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for OrthoPediatrics corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OrthoPediatrics corp is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60.

KIDS Stock Performance Analysis:

OrthoPediatrics corp [KIDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.44. With this latest performance, KIDS shares dropped by -6.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.33 for OrthoPediatrics corp [KIDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.40, while it was recorded at 29.40 for the last single week of trading, and 37.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into OrthoPediatrics corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OrthoPediatrics corp [KIDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.51 and a Gross Margin at +63.43. OrthoPediatrics corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.01.

Return on Total Capital for KIDS is now -6.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OrthoPediatrics corp [KIDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.55. Additionally, KIDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OrthoPediatrics corp [KIDS] managed to generate an average of $6,084 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.OrthoPediatrics corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.62 and a Current Ratio set at 4.72.

OrthoPediatrics corp [KIDS] Institutonal Ownership Details

