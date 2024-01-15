Orthofix Medical Inc [OFIX] Revenue clocked in at $668.46 million, up 1.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Orthofix Medical Inc [NASDAQ: OFIX] price plunged by -3.19 percent to reach at -$0.45. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Orthofix Medical Inc. Announces Preliminary 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Net Sales Results.

Net sales of $200.3 million, an increase of 64% on a reported basis and an increase of 8% on a pro forma basis.

Bone Growth Therapies growth of 15%, marking four consecutive quarters with double-digit net sales increases, and representing the strongest quarter of Bone Growth Therapies sales in the history of Orthofix.

A sum of 280279 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 974.30K shares. Orthofix Medical Inc shares reached a high of $14.32 and dropped to a low of $13.59 until finishing in the latest session at $13.65.

The one-year OFIX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.17. The average equity rating for OFIX stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Orthofix Medical Inc [OFIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OFIX shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OFIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Orthofix Medical Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orthofix Medical Inc is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for OFIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

OFIX Stock Performance Analysis:

Orthofix Medical Inc [OFIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.73. With this latest performance, OFIX shares gained by 16.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OFIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.98 for Orthofix Medical Inc [OFIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.09, while it was recorded at 13.96 for the last single week of trading, and 16.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Orthofix Medical Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orthofix Medical Inc [OFIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.27 and a Gross Margin at +71.41. Orthofix Medical Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.29.

Return on Total Capital for OFIX is now -7.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orthofix Medical Inc [OFIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.99. Additionally, OFIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Orthofix Medical Inc [OFIX] managed to generate an average of -$18,085 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Orthofix Medical Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.13 and a Current Ratio set at 2.58.

OFIX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OFIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orthofix Medical Inc go to 9.40%.

Orthofix Medical Inc [OFIX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OFIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OFIX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OFIX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.