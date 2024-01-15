Opera Ltd ADR [OPRA] Is Currently -2.93 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Opera Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: OPRA] price plunged by -2.93 percent to reach at -$0.35. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Opera Declares Upcoming Cash Dividend of $0.40 per ADS Under its Recurring Dividend Program.

Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) (“Opera”), one of the world’s major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared its upcoming semi-annual cash dividend for holders of Opera’s ordinary shares as well as American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing two ordinary shares.

Opera’s next semi-annual dividend under its recurring dividend program, which was announced in June 2023, will be $0.40 per ADS. Payment will be made to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 3, 2024 (the “Record Date”). Dividends to be paid to the holders of ADSs through the depositary bank, The Bank of New York Mellon, will be subject to the terms of the deposit agreement. The Company expects the depositary bank to distribute dividends on or about January 9, 2024.

A sum of 451795 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 676.73K shares. Opera Ltd ADR shares reached a high of $12.0836 and dropped to a low of $11.60 until finishing in the latest session at $11.60.

The one-year OPRA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.27. The average equity rating for OPRA stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Opera Ltd ADR [OPRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPRA shares is $19.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Opera Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opera Ltd ADR is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPRA in the course of the last twelve months was 18.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.69.

OPRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Opera Ltd ADR [OPRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.49. With this latest performance, OPRA shares gained by 6.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.15 for Opera Ltd ADR [OPRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.17, while it was recorded at 12.07 for the last single week of trading, and 14.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Opera Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Opera Ltd ADR [OPRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.45 and a Gross Margin at +56.77. Opera Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.54.

Return on Total Capital for OPRA is now 4.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Opera Ltd ADR [OPRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.88. Additionally, OPRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Opera Ltd ADR [OPRA] managed to generate an average of $24,845 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Opera Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.69 and a Current Ratio set at 4.69.

Opera Ltd ADR [OPRA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OPRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OPRA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OPRA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.