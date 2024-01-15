NeuroPace Inc [NPCE] Stock trading around $11.47 per share: What’s Next?

NeuroPace Inc [NASDAQ: NPCE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.29% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.84%. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 7:03 AM that NeuroPace Announces Preliminary Unaudited Revenue for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 and Provides Business Updates.

Preliminary unaudited revenue expected to be between $17.5 million and $18.0 million for Q4 2023 and between $64.9 million and $65.4 million for full year 2023.

Over the last 12 months, NPCE stock rose by 388.09%. The one-year NeuroPace Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.26. The average equity rating for NPCE stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $301.43 million, with 25.05 million shares outstanding and 10.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 70.94K shares, NPCE stock reached a trading volume of 91372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NeuroPace Inc [NPCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NPCE shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NPCE stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for NeuroPace Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeuroPace Inc is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for NPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33.

NPCE Stock Performance Analysis:

NeuroPace Inc [NPCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.84. With this latest performance, NPCE shares gained by 43.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 173.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 388.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.70 for NeuroPace Inc [NPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.07, while it was recorded at 12.25 for the last single week of trading, and 6.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NeuroPace Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NeuroPace Inc [NPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -89.62 and a Gross Margin at +71.38. NeuroPace Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -103.43.

Return on Total Capital for NPCE is now -35.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NeuroPace Inc [NPCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.62. Additionally, NPCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 196.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NeuroPace Inc [NPCE] managed to generate an average of -$281,928 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.NeuroPace Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.79 and a Current Ratio set at 6.55.

NeuroPace Inc [NPCE] Institutonal Ownership Details

