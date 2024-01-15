Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. [NGS] Stock trading around $14.05 per share: What’s Next?

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. [NYSE: NGS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.68% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.80%. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 4:28 PM that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Reports its Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results.

Over the last 12 months, NGS stock rose by 14.88%. The one-year Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.08. The average equity rating for NGS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $174.78 million, with 12.21 million shares outstanding and 9.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 46.33K shares, NGS stock reached a trading volume of 81785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. [NGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGS shares is $22.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

NGS Stock Performance Analysis:

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. [NGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.80. With this latest performance, NGS shares gained by 8.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.88 for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. [NGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.65, while it was recorded at 14.73 for the last single week of trading, and 12.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. [NGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.74 and a Gross Margin at +16.92. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.67.

Return on Total Capital for NGS is now 0.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. [NGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.02. Additionally, NGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. [NGS] managed to generate an average of -$2,139 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

NGS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. go to 23.00%.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. [NGS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NGS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NGS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NGS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.