Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS] Revenue clocked in at $9.81 million, down -13.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Milestone Scientific Inc. [AMEX: MLSS] price surged by 1.37 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Milestone Scientific Inc. Announces Closing of $3.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Maxim Group LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the Offering.

A sum of 101535 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 110.46K shares. Milestone Scientific Inc. shares reached a high of $0.62 and dropped to a low of $0.59 until finishing in the latest session at $0.60.

The one-year MLSS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.0. The average equity rating for MLSS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLSS shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLSS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Milestone Scientific Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Milestone Scientific Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

MLSS Stock Performance Analysis:

Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.21. With this latest performance, MLSS shares dropped by -1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.70 for Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7250, while it was recorded at 0.6336 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9046 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Milestone Scientific Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS] shares currently have an operating margin of -100.24 and a Gross Margin at +54.93. Milestone Scientific Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.87.

Return on Total Capital for MLSS is now -64.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.86. Additionally, MLSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS] managed to generate an average of -$435,307 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Milestone Scientific Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.28 and a Current Ratio set at 3.04.

Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS] Institutonal Ownership Details

