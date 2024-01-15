Mesa Laboratories, Inc. [MLAB] Stock trading around $95.96 per share: What’s Next?

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. [NASDAQ: MLAB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.39% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.00%. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Mesa Laboratories Appoints Mark Capone to its Board of Directors.

Dr. John Sullivan, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated: “We are pleased to welcome Mark to Mesa’s Board. Mark is an accomplished life sciences executive with significant leadership and acquisitions experience spanning biopharmaceuticals, life science tools, and clinical genomics. We believe Mark’s insights will be pivotal to Mesa’s growth strategy, and to the value Mesa brings to its customers, employees, and shareholders.”.

Over the last 12 months, MLAB stock dropped by -49.03%. The one-year Mesa Laboratories, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.74. The average equity rating for MLAB stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $517.22 million, with 5.37 million shares outstanding and 5.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 54.30K shares, MLAB stock reached a trading volume of 70074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mesa Laboratories, Inc. [MLAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLAB shares is $127.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. is set at 5.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for MLAB in the course of the last twelve months was 14.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.13.

MLAB Stock Performance Analysis:

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. [MLAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.00. With this latest performance, MLAB shares dropped by -6.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.33 for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. [MLAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.83, while it was recorded at 99.34 for the last single week of trading, and 125.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mesa Laboratories, Inc. [MLAB] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.52 and a Gross Margin at +50.45. Mesa Laboratories, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.42.

Return on Total Capital for MLAB is now 0.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mesa Laboratories, Inc. [MLAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.77. Additionally, MLAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mesa Laboratories, Inc. [MLAB] managed to generate an average of $1,332 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Mesa Laboratories, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.13 and a Current Ratio set at 2.96.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. [MLAB] Institutonal Ownership Details

