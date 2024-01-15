Merus N.V [MRUS] Revenue clocked in at $45.67 million, up 18.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Merus N.V [NASDAQ: MRUS] price surged by 3.43 percent to reach at $1.08. The company report on December 2, 2023 at 8:40 PM that Merus Presents Interim Data on MCLA-129 at ESMO Asia Congress 2023.

MCLA-129 in combination with chemotherapy in 2L+ EGFRm NSCLC planned to initiate 1Q24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

A sum of 256409 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 456.08K shares. Merus N.V shares reached a high of $33.15 and dropped to a low of $31.92 until finishing in the latest session at $32.59.

The one-year MRUS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.08. The average equity rating for MRUS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Merus N.V [MRUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRUS shares is $44.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Merus N.V shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merus N.V is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.73.

MRUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Merus N.V [MRUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.27. With this latest performance, MRUS shares gained by 38.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.57 for Merus N.V [MRUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.68, while it was recorded at 32.53 for the last single week of trading, and 23.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Merus N.V Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Merus N.V [MRUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -384.84. Merus N.V’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -315.48.

Return on Total Capital for MRUS is now -55.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Merus N.V [MRUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.45. Additionally, MRUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Merus N.V’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.29 and a Current Ratio set at 6.29.

Merus N.V [MRUS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MRUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MRUS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MRUS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.