Market cap of Xunlei Ltd ADR [XNET] reaches 98.31M – now what?

Xunlei Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: XNET] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.53 during the day while it closed the day at $1.50. The company report on January 2, 2024 at 7:41 AM that H World Group Limited Announces the Change of Officers.

Mr. Zou has over 30 years of experience in financial management and capital markets in the U.S., Europe and China. Prior to joining H World, Mr. Zou worked as the chief financial officer of Shenzhen Qiqitong Technology Co., Ltd., a one-stop digital sourcing management platform. Prior to that, Mr. Zou served as the chief financial officer of various companies from 2006 to 2022, including Huawei Technologies Co, Ltd.’s global technology services business unit, Xunlei Limited (Nasdaq: XNET), Dangdang Inc. (NYSE: DANG, now privatized), iDreamSky Technology Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DSKY, now SEHK:01119), Autohome Inc. (SEHK: 2518 and NYSE: ATHM) and Shenzhen Suteng Innovation Technology Co, Ltd. From 1999 to 2006, Mr. Zou held various positions at Ericsson in the U.S. and Sweden, including managerial roles in treasury, customer finance, strategic planning, and global controller for the managed services business unit. Mr. Zou obtained his bachelor’s degree in international business and economics from Shanghai International Studies University in July 1993 and his master’s degree in business administration from University of Texas in January 1999.

Xunlei Ltd ADR stock has also loss -1.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XNET stock has declined by -10.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.12% and lost -7.10% year-on date.

The market cap for XNET stock reached $98.31 million, with 65.01 million shares outstanding and 64.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 72.64K shares, XNET reached a trading volume of 138542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Xunlei Ltd ADR [XNET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XNET shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XNET stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xunlei Ltd ADR is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for XNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.05.

XNET stock trade performance evaluation

Xunlei Ltd ADR [XNET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.63. With this latest performance, XNET shares dropped by -0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.31 for Xunlei Ltd ADR [XNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5491, while it was recorded at 1.5308 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6695 for the last 200 days.

Xunlei Ltd ADR [XNET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Xunlei Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.45 and a Current Ratio set at 2.47.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Xunlei Ltd ADR [XNET] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XNET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xunlei Ltd ADR go to 19.00%.

Xunlei Ltd ADR [XNET]: Institutional Ownership

