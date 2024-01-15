Market cap of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd [EDTK] reaches 14.06M – now what?

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd [NASDAQ: EDTK] closed the trading session at $0.91 on 01/12/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.91, while the highest price level was $1.1317. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited Announces Collaboration with Prestige to Supply Healthcare Talents to Singapore.

Pursuant to the terms of this agreement, Skilland will leverage the Company’s extensive expertise and experience in China to recruit and train Chinese healthcare professionals who possess rich nursing experiences and are fluent in English to be placed to the Singaporean hospitals through Prestige’s network, which will alleviate the ongoing shortage of healthcare personnel in Singapore. Prestige has entered into a Master Service Agreement with its client to provide qualified healthcare workers from China to meet its client’s need.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.78 percent and weekly performance of -12.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 34.60K shares, EDTK reached to a volume of 68143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd [EDTK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

EDTK stock trade performance evaluation

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd [EDTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.50. With this latest performance, EDTK shares dropped by -11.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.73 for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd [EDTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9868, while it was recorded at 0.9930 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2610 for the last 200 days.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd [EDTK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd [EDTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -177.51 and a Gross Margin at -142.18. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -184.63.

Return on Total Capital for EDTK is now -37.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd [EDTK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.59. Additionally, EDTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd [EDTK] managed to generate an average of -$294,465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.44 and a Current Ratio set at 9.44.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd [EDTK]: Institutional Ownership

