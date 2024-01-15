Market cap of Lichen China Ltd [LICN] reaches 45.36M – now what?

Lichen China Ltd [NASDAQ: LICN] slipped around -0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.68 at the close of the session, down -2.33%. The company report on February 8, 2023 at 1:06 PM that Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of $16 Million Initial Public Offering of Class A Ordinary Shares for its Client Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ: LICN).

Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of an initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 4,000,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$4.00 per Class A ordinary share for its client Lichen China Limited (“Lichen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LICN), a dedicated financial and taxation service provider in China. The Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 6, 2023 under the ticker symbol “LICN.”.

The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$16 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 Class A ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts.

Compared to the average trading volume of 112.06K shares, LICN reached a trading volume of 84995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has LICN stock performed recently?

Lichen China Ltd [LICN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.19. With this latest performance, LICN shares dropped by -6.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.00% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LICN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.61 for Lichen China Ltd [LICN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6488, while it was recorded at 1.7560 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5638 for the last 200 days.

Lichen China Ltd [LICN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lichen China Ltd [LICN] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.50 and a Gross Margin at +59.67. Lichen China Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.13.

Return on Total Capital for LICN is now 27.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lichen China Ltd [LICN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.66. Additionally, LICN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lichen China Ltd [LICN] managed to generate an average of $19,594 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.

Insider trade positions for Lichen China Ltd [LICN]

The top three institutional holders of LICN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LICN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LICN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.